Authorities search for Victorville man, 18, with 'diminished mental capacity'
Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding an 18-year-old man, listed as a critical missing person because of his “diminished mental capacity.” San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 12000 block of Shooting Star Drive in Victorville at 1:16 a.m. regarding a missing person. Sheriff's officials said Asa Hurst walked away from the home at approximately 10 p.m. and has not returned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC