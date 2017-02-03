Authorities search for Victorville man, 18, with 'diminished mental capacity'

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding an 18-year-old man, listed as a critical missing person because of his “diminished mental capacity.” San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 12000 block of Shooting Star Drive in Victorville at 1:16 a.m. regarding a missing person. Sheriff's officials said Asa Hurst walked away from the home at approximately 10 p.m. and has not returned.

