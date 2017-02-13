Authorities identify Rancho Cucamonga man killed in fiery I-15 crash Friday night
Authorities identified a 38-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man killed in a crash on Interstate 15, just south of Oak Hill Road late Friday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials said Don Van Nguyen was pronounced dead at Desert Valley Hospital, approximately an hour after he was involved in the collision.
