Authorities bust identity theft ring that led to loss of several thousands of dollars

Two men and a woman allegedly linked to an identity theft ring responsible for the loss of “several thousands of dollars” were arrested Thursday, authorities said. Anthony Michael Carrillo, 31, of Victorville, Crystal Monique Lobato, 30, of Victorville, and Moses Aguilar, 23, of Hesperia, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and conspiracy to commit a crime on Thursday.

