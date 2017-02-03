Authorities: 62-year-old man reported...

Authorities: 62-year-old man reportedly threatened to kill his physically disabled wife

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and making a criminal threat was behind bars on $1 million bail and expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Ruben Contreras Bill at his apartment in the 15600 of Sueno Lane on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Sun Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Sun Wow 2
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
In appropriate Jan 28 Angel 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC