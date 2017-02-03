Authorities: 62-year-old man reportedly threatened to kill his physically disabled wife

A 62-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and making a criminal threat was behind bars on $1 million bail and expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Ruben Contreras Bill at his apartment in the 15600 of Sueno Lane on Friday.

