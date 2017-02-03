Apple Valley man sentenced to 24 years after threatening, stalking ex-wife
A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife and ramming into her car during a short pursuit in Victorville was sentenced to 24 years in state prison Friday. Superior Court Judge Eric Nakata imposed the term on Rene Vasquez, 45, of Apple Valley, who was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, stalking, dissuading a witness and two counts of felony vandalism for incidents that occurred in 2015.
