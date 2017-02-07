Adelanto man killed in Saturday morning crash

Just before 2 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a 2002 Hyundai sedan and a 2015 Honda Accord on Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road in Victorville. The driver of the Hyundai, Alexander Delapaz Perez, 56, of Victorville, was reportedly traveling north on Amethyst Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.