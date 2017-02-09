Adelanto man involved in fatal DUI crash charged with 5 felonies
The 56-year-old man arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after a fatal traffic collision on Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road that killed a man and his unborn daughter was charged with five felony counts Tuesday, according to court records. Prosecutors charged Alexander De La Paz, of Victorville, with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, court records show. De La Paz was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but the arraignment was not held as a Spanish interpreter was not present.
