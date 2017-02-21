Actor from a The Color Purplea among those to be honored in Hesperia
It was nine years ago when the editor for the High Desert Valley News, Barbara James, got the idea to positively “project” African-American culture within the community, which manifested itself as an annual celebration of black history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|9 hr
|Who
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|17 hr
|Rude
|6
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Feb 22
|Well Well
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC