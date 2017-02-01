A mile in their shoes: Helping Hands founder shares heartfelt story enduring homelessness
The co-founder of Helping Hands of the High Desert - a nonprofit started last year that aims to serve the homeless and those living in poverty - Knight doesn't devote her time and energy to those less fortunate out of a moral obligation or desire to feel better about herself. For someone who found herself homeless and living on the streets just four years ago, the issue hits much, much closer to home. “I don't even know how I'm here, I should be dead,” said Knight, 26, of Victorville.
