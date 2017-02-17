2 dead as storm rips through Southern California
Heavy rains slammed Southern California on Friday, killing two people, downing power lines and leaving cars submerged on the streets. One of the people killed was found in a flooded vehicle in Victorville, San Bernardino County, firefighters said without providing details.
