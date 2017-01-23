Winter wallop: Storm pounds High Desert with rain, snow
The last of the three consecutive storms to hit the High Desert brought snow, swift water rescues, flooded roads and school closures on Monday. About three-quarters of an inch of rain fell before noon and snow made its first appearance in the region in the early morning hours.
