Winter wallop: Storm pounds High Dese...

Winter wallop: Storm pounds High Desert with rain, snow

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The last of the three consecutive storms to hit the High Desert brought snow, swift water rescues, flooded roads and school closures on Monday. About three-quarters of an inch of rain fell before noon and snow made its first appearance in the region in the early morning hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daily press apple valley anthony dj is th... 5 hr ANTHONY PUROLA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 8 hr Unknown 4,840
Weather Sun Jose 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Sat Thirsty 6
Lyft launching in Victorville Jan 18 Lyft_daniel 1
Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12) Jan 18 Alice ware 2
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Jan 15 Well Well 22
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 23 at 5:48PM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC