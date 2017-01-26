Video captures deputy threatening to 'create something' to arrest Victorville man
Duncan Hicks said he wasn't at a local San Bernardino County Sheriff's Station "to cause problems" when a deputy allegedly told him he'd find a reason to arrest him. Hicks told the Daily Press he went to "file a new domestic incident report" at the Victorville Sheriff's Station on Amargosa Road last week when he claims a "rude" deputy "brushed off" his request and a female clerk "became agitated" with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|daily press apple valley anthony dj is th...
|Jan 23
|ANTHONY PUROLA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Weather
|Jan 22
|Jose
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC