Video captures deputy threatening to 'create something' to arrest Victorville man

Duncan Hicks said he wasn't at a local San Bernardino County Sheriff's Station "to cause problems" when a deputy allegedly told him he'd find a reason to arrest him. Hicks told the Daily Press he went to "file a new domestic incident report" at the Victorville Sheriff's Station on Amargosa Road last week when he claims a "rude" deputy "brushed off" his request and a female clerk "became agitated" with him.

