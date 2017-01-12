Victorville woman arrested on suspicion of theft and threatening employee with a knife

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in suspicion of robbery and threatening an employee with a knife Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Just after 3 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station received reports of a woman robbing a liquor store at and threatening an employee with a knife in the 15600 block of Highway 395 near Mojave Drive in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.