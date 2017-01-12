Victorville woman arrested on suspici...

Victorville woman arrested on suspicion of theft and threatening employee with a knife

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in suspicion of robbery and threatening an employee with a knife Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Just after 3 p.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station received reports of a woman robbing a liquor store at and threatening an employee with a knife in the 15600 block of Highway 395 near Mojave Drive in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) 16 hr Ronnie 21
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Wed Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Tue Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Jan 9 Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 12 at 7:43AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC