Victorville Sheriff's Station will welcome new captain to the fold
Captain Jon Schuler is expected to take the top position at the Victorville Sheriff's Station following current Captain Sam Lucia's departure. The 28-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department will transition from his current assignment as captain of the High Desert Detention Center.
