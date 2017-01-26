Victorville man gunned down in Long Beach early Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Department said Daniel Jacob Sevilla, 21, died following the shooting, which occurred in the 1300 block of East Wesley Drive early Wednesday. Long Beach Police Department officials said in a news release officers responded to investigate a possible shooting in the area at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday.
