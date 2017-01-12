Victorville man charged with carjacki...

Victorville man charged with carjacking, assault with a semiautomatic firearm

A Victorville man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint after a physical altercation at the Sherwood Villa Apartments on Jan. 7 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and is next due in court Jan. 19, court records show. Demetrius Renne Heggins Jr., 20, pleaded not guilty to three felonies, including carjacking and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, on Wednesday, court records show.

