Victorville man arrested on suspicion...

Victorville man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing minor in Barstow

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 29-year-old man was put behind bars after he allegedly had sex with a teenage girl last month, authorities said. Barstow Police arrested Francisco Briceno, 29, on Friday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, oral copulation of a child under 18 and sexual penetration by object on an incompetent victim.

