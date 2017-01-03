Victorville man arrested on suspicion of sex crimes after father of...

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday night on suspicion of two sex crimes after the father of a 13-year-old girl found inappropriate texts between the two, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a call from from the father at 2:54 p.m. reporting he found the text messages between his daughter and Vincent Tyrone Clayborn.

