Victorville man arrested on suspicion of sex crimes after father of...
Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday night on suspicion of two sex crimes after the father of a 13-year-old girl found inappropriate texts between the two, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a call from from the father at 2:54 p.m. reporting he found the text messages between his daughter and Vincent Tyrone Clayborn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Pos
|Jan 5
|Satan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC