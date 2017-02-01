Victorville man arrested on suspicion of having sex with teen in Barstow
A 29-year-old man was arrested and jailed after he allegedly had sex with a teenage girl last month, authorities said. Barstow police said they arrested Francisco Briceno, 29, on Friday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, oral copulation of a child under 18 and sexual penetration by object on an incompetent victim.
