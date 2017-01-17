Victorville man arrested after allege...

Victorville man arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault ex-girlfriend

Thursday Jan 19

A Victorville man accused of attempting to sexually assault his ex-girlfriend was behind bars in lieu of $250,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in court Friday if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a man forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment a little after 8:20 p.m. Deputies arrived and learned that David Carlos Rodriguez, 48, pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her, authorities said.

Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

