Victorville man arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault ex-girlfriend
A Victorville man accused of attempting to sexually assault his ex-girlfriend was behind bars in lieu of $250,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in court Friday if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a man forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment a little after 8:20 p.m. Deputies arrived and learned that David Carlos Rodriguez, 48, pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weather
|6 hr
|Jose
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Thirsty
|6
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 19
|Well Well
|4,839
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Jan 18
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC