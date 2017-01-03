Victorville man arrested, accused of sexually abusing girl for eight years
A 32-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a girl over the course of eight years was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday afternoon if he is criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Donnie Hightower early Wednesday morning after responding to the 15000 block of Condor Road for a sexual abuse of a child call on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pos
|29 min
|Satan
|1
|In appropriate
|Jan 2
|Satan
|2
|Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w...
|Dec 31
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Dec 30
|SHASah
|2
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Tom Waynewright
|40
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC