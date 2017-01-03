Victorville man arrested, accused of sexually abusing girl for eight years

A 32-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a girl over the course of eight years was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday afternoon if he is criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Donnie Hightower early Wednesday morning after responding to the 15000 block of Condor Road for a sexual abuse of a child call on Tuesday.

