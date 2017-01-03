Victorville man accused of pandering, human trafficking arrested
Acie Cole, 25, of Victorville, was arrested last Thursday at his home in the 16000 block of Enramada Road, according to a news release from Sheriff's officials. Cole's arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force regarding the sexual exploitation of a female victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Pos
|Jan 5
|Satan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC