Victorville man accused of assaulting neighbor with metal chain
A 27-year-old man was behind bars after authorities say he assaulted a man with a metal chain that had a padlock attached on Monday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an assault a little before 11 a.m. in the 15000 block of Cottonwood Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09)
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|daily press apple valley anthony dj is th...
|Jan 23
|ANTHONY PUROLA
|1
|Weather
|Jan 22
|Jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC