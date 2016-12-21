Victorville girl to ride in Rose Para...

Victorville girl to ride in Rose Parade is a little lion with a big roar

A local girl has been selected to ride the Lions Club International Float in the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Monday morning. Nine-year-old Miranda Eliana-Christine Gabaldon said it was an honor to have been selected to ride on the club's “Sight for Kids” floral float with the club's theme, “Celebrating 100 Years of Service.” Miranda said she was “nervous and excited” when she discovered she would be riding in the parade and representing the “Lions Club that helps so many people.” “I have never been , but I've seen it on TV many times when I was little,” said Miranda, who lives in Victorville with her family.

