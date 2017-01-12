Victorville Cowboys youth football program seeks help after $4,000...
The Victorville Cowboys youth football program is seeking help from authorities after discovering about $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from their snack bar Wednesday night. “Everything it takes for us to generate money for the program is gone,” said Cowboys Commissioner James Dean.
