Victorville couple accused of extortion, conspiracy against former employer

A 36-year-old Victorville man and his girlfriend accused of making financial demands from his previous employer were behind bars on suspicion of extortion, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said the victims contacted authorities on Tuesday regarding an extortion attempt on their business.

