Victorville Council opts to give residents say on fire annexation, parcel tax
The City Council will explore different options aimed at giving residents a fair say after considering but deciding against voting Tuesday night on a decision to annex a portion of the city's fire protection services and other related costs to County Fire. The plan called for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District to assume financial responsibility from Victorville for specific costs of fire protection, suppression and emergency medical services by July 1 in exchange for a $153 special tax on nearly 38,000 parcels in the Victor Valley, but the Council decided to seek residents' input before moving forward.
