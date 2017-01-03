Victorville Council meeting: What to watch
The City Council will meet Tuesday for a special workshop, an hour earlier than its typical meetings. Leaders will meet at 5 p.m. inside Conference Room D at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive.
