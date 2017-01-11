Unique clothing, furniture stores Victorville's newest 'diamonds in the rough'
The effort to revive a portion of town just got a boost after a unique clothing and furniture store opened on New Year's Day. Located in a 1940s building in downtown Victorville, Dead Celebs Vintage Clothing and DC Designer Consigner Furniture stores are the brainchild of Jim and Donna Granger, who purchased the 2,200-square-foot building on C Street last year.
