Unique clothing, furniture stores Victorville's newest 'diamonds in the rough'

The effort to revive a portion of town just got a boost after a unique clothing and furniture store opened on New Year's Day. Located in a 1940s building in downtown Victorville, Dead Celebs Vintage Clothing and DC Designer Consigner Furniture stores are the brainchild of Jim and Donna Granger, who purchased the 2,200-square-foot building on C Street last year.

