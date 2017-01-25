Two King City men arrested late Tuesd...

Two King City men arrested late Tuesday after leading deputies on short pursuit

Angel Jesus Quinonez, 25, and Jose Arellano, 26, were arrested after the pursuit came to an end in the 15100 block of Dakota Way, authorities said. Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a deputy from the High Desert Gang Detail attempted a traffic stop on a black 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plates on Interstate 15 near Mojave Drive a little before 7:30 p.m. Arellano exited the vehicle at Mojave Drive and Village Drive, where he was detained.

