Trio arrested in connection to Yucaipa burglaries, additional victims sought
Authorities believe a trio of burglars were driving in a black Sebring convertible when they allegedly broke into two Yucaipa area homes. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found stolen items inside the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|29 min
|Thirsty
|6
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,839
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Jan 18
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC