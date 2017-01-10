Trio arrested in connection to Yucaip...

Trio arrested in connection to Yucaipa burglaries, additional victims sought

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Authorities believe a trio of burglars were driving in a black Sebring convertible when they allegedly broke into two Yucaipa area homes. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found stolen items inside the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) 29 min Thirsty 6
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,839
Lyft launching in Victorville Jan 18 Lyft_daniel 1
Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12) Jan 18 Alice ware 2
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Jan 15 Well Well 22
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Dawngun 162
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 21 at 5:59PM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC