Three suspects arrested in connection to New Year's Day shooting in Adelanto

Three suspects, including two Adelanto residents, arrested after a shooting on New Year's Day were behind bars each in lieu of $250,000 bail, booking records show. If criminally charged by prosecutors, Carmen Armendariz, 44, Arturo Renato Perez, 46, and Arturo Perez, 27, of Harbor City, are expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday afternoon, booking records show.

