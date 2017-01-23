Suspects detained after chase late Tuesday
The chase began on Interstate 15 near Mojave Drive just before 7:30 p.m., when Victorville Sheriff's station deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver failed to yield and instead took authorities on a chase that finally ended at a home near Hook Park late Tuesday.
