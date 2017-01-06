Standoff between CHP and speeding mot...

Standoff between CHP and speeding motorist closes I-15 north of Barstow

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Crews work on Interstate 15 between Barstow and Victorville in 2003. California Highway Patrol says both directions of the highway were shut down Friday following a standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 3 hr Sweet 1
Pos 20 hr Satan 1
In appropriate Jan 2 Satan 2
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... Dec 31 Knock off purse s... 4
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Dec 30 SHASah 2
Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Tom Waynewright 40
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC