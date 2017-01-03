Service to shuttle veterans from Victor Valley to VA Loma Linda now a reality
Veterans residing in the area will now have easy transportation access to medical appointments at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System facility thanks to a free transportation bus program launched by the Veterans Express Transit System . “This is a much-needed service that will help veterans in the Victor Valley reach their medical appointments at the VA in Loma Linda.
