Series of storms continue into Monday in the High Desert

After yesterday's rainfall having caused a few mudslides and flash flood warnings around the area, the Victor Valley can expect more rain to fall during the remainder of the weekend into Monday night, according to National Weather Service Meteorologists Brett Albright. Victorville saw a total of 0.28 inches of rain Friday night while Wrightwood was greeted with 11 inches of white powdery snow within the last two days, Albright said.

