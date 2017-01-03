Serial arson suspects plead not guilt...

Serial arson suspects plead not guilty to 20 felony counts

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The two Adelanto men arrested on suspicion of setting numerous fires at the Mountain Vista Apartments and several other local fires, including a fire at the J&K Feed and Pet Supplies in Hesperia, each pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom to 20 counts of arson. Prosecutors charged Gerald Paul Fontaine, 50, and Cody Michael McGee, 25, with the numerous counts of arson, with the oldest accusation dating back to Aug. 6, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... 4 hr Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 15 hr John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) 20 hr Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Mon Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Jan 7 M_mejia 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC