Serial arson suspects plead not guilty to 20 felony counts

The two Adelanto men arrested on suspicion of setting numerous fires at the Mountain Vista Apartments and several other local fires, including a fire at the J&K Feed and Pet Supplies in Hesperia, each pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom to 20 counts of arson. Prosecutors charged Gerald Paul Fontaine, 50, and Cody Michael McGee, 25, with the numerous counts of arson, with the oldest accusation dating back to Aug. 6, court records show.

