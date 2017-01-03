San Bernardino County Sheriffa s depu...

San Bernardino County Sheriffa s deputies to receive new tasers

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Sheriff's officials have completely replenished “non-lethal” Tasers used by deputies in the field with new devices. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department purchased 1,525 X2 Tasers to replace their current supply that has expired since the first purchase six years ago.

Victorville, CA

