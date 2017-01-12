San Bernardino County Board of Superv...

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors elects new chairman, vice chairman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN BERNARDINO >> The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, its first meeting of the year, to elect Robert Lovingood as its chairman and Curt Hagman as vice chairman. The two-year term follows James Ramos' time as chairman in 2015 and 2016, during which Lovingood was vice chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Wed Ronnie 21
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Wed Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Jan 9 Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC