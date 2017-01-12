San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors elects new chairman, vice chairman
SAN BERNARDINO >> The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, its first meeting of the year, to elect Robert Lovingood as its chairman and Curt Hagman as vice chairman. The two-year term follows James Ramos' time as chairman in 2015 and 2016, during which Lovingood was vice chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Ronnie
|21
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Wed
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC