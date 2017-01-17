Sales tax reduction fuels confusion in High Desert
After the State Board of Equalization lowered the sales tax rate on Jan. 1, some are puzzled after seeing their sales receipts. Jennifer Racadio, spokeswoman for Board of Equalization Vice Chair George Runner, told the Daily Press the state's basic sales tax took a quarter percent cut on New Year's Day.
