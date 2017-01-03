Rental rates on the rise in the High Desert
As apartment rental costs continue to rise across many portions of California, rates in the High Desert have remained relatively low - until now. The local rental market is experiencing substantial increases in rental costs for apartments and single-family homes due to low vacancy rates, according to Ron Barbieri of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Solutions of Victorville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pos
|11 hr
|Satan
|1
|In appropriate
|Jan 2
|Satan
|2
|Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w...
|Dec 31
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Dec 30
|SHASah
|2
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Tom Waynewright
|40
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC