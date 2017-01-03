Prosecutors charge I-15 pursuit suspects who shot at CHP officers,...

Prosecutors have charged the two suspects who shot at California Highway Patrol officers during a pursuit last week that led to a manhunt and a closure of Interstate 15 for several hours north of Baker. Sean Derek Winter, 33, and Samantha Regina Ross-Blume, 22, are expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon after the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office charged them with 10 felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.