Prosecutors charge I-15 pursuit suspe...

Prosecutors charge I-15 pursuit suspects who shot at CHP officers,...

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Prosecutors have charged the two suspects who shot at California Highway Patrol officers during a pursuit last week that led to a manhunt and a closure of Interstate 15 for several hours north of Baker. Sean Derek Winter, 33, and Samantha Regina Ross-Blume, 22, are expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon after the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office charged them with 10 felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Mon Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Sun Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Sat Gale Strassberg r... 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Jan 7 M_mejia 1
Pos Jan 5 Satan 1
In appropriate Jan 2 Satan 2
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... Dec 31 Knock off purse s... 4
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC