Probation check yields stolen vehicle; man and woman arrested
A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after a stolen vehicle was found during a probation check, authorities said. Gabriel Alexander Curiel, 30, of Victorville, and Wendy Pauline Peden, 41, of Apple Valley, were arrested after evidence linking them to the vehicle theft, as well as illegal ammunition and drugs, was found during a search of an Apple Valley home on Tuesday.
