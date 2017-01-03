Probation check yields stolen vehicle...

Probation check yields stolen vehicle; man and woman arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday after a stolen vehicle was found during a probation check, authorities said. Gabriel Alexander Curiel, 30, of Victorville, and Wendy Pauline Peden, 41, of Apple Valley, were arrested after evidence linking them to the vehicle theft, as well as illegal ammunition and drugs, was found during a search of an Apple Valley home on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 14 hr Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Sun Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Sat Gale Strassberg r... 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Sat M_mejia 1
Pos Jan 5 Satan 1
In appropriate Jan 2 Satan 2
News Victorville Sheriff's Station evacuated after w... Dec 31 Knock off purse s... 4
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC