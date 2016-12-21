Phelan man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Phelan transient was behind bars after authorities say he kidnapped, physically assaulted and stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested James Lynnell Webster on Monday afternoon after he was wanted for the crimes committed on Dec. 31. Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a Victor Valley Sheriff's Station deputy located Webster and the stolen vehicle in the 12400 block of Hook Boulevard on Monday.
