'Peace March' and memorial ceremony to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday
The annual "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Peace March" and the unveiling of a new bronze plaque at the Victorville Civil Rights Memorial will take place Monday morning on the day recognizing the man who pronounced, "Let freedom ring.” The Civil Rights Memorial was established to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact in promoting the civil rights of all people, and residents will march down Civic Drive holding up banners and signs while singing and reenacting the famous 1963 March on Washington, D.C. where Dr. King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Ronnie
|21
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC