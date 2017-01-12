'Peace March' and memorial ceremony t...

'Peace March' and memorial ceremony to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set for Monday

The annual "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Peace March" and the unveiling of a new bronze plaque at the Victorville Civil Rights Memorial will take place Monday morning on the day recognizing the man who pronounced, "Let freedom ring.” The Civil Rights Memorial was established to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact in promoting the civil rights of all people, and residents will march down Civic Drive holding up banners and signs while singing and reenacting the famous 1963 March on Washington, D.C. where Dr. King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

