Our View: The promise of an educated populace
What we have now in this city of about 23,000 is more than half of its residents on some type of government aid, whether it be food stamps, welfare, rental assistance or whatever. There's no mistaking the large number of those living at or below the poverty line in Barstow, just as there is no mistaking the low numbers of college educated residents living there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|10 hr
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC