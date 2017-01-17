Murder suspect arrested in Hesperia pleads not guilty Thursday
The man accused of killing Michael Trang earlier this week pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom on Thursday to murder and is next scheduled to appear before a judge Jan. 26, court records show. Milan Lam, who booking records show is 24 years old and a San Gabriel resident, answered to the charge after authorities arrested him in connection to Trang's death in Hesperia on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Wed
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Alice ware
|2
|Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12)
|Jan 15
|Well Well
|22
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Dawngun
|162
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|Jan 9
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC