Murder suspect arrested in Hesperia pleads not guilty Thursday

The man accused of killing Michael Trang earlier this week pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom on Thursday to murder and is next scheduled to appear before a judge Jan. 26, court records show. Milan Lam, who booking records show is 24 years old and a San Gabriel resident, answered to the charge after authorities arrested him in connection to Trang's death in Hesperia on Tuesday.

