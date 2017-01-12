Man's death in 1998 remains a mystery: Donald Raiser's jawbone was...
A decades-long mystery continues after another a bone belonging to Donald A. Raiser Jr. was found by hikers in a remote area of the High Desert on New Year's Day. The recent discovery of Raiser's jawbone, in the area of Apple Valley and Wato roads, was the third body part from the man who disappeared in the northern portion of Apple Valley in the summer of 1998.
