Man's death in 1998 remains a mystery...

Man's death in 1998 remains a mystery: Donald Raiser's jawbone was...

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A decades-long mystery continues after another a bone belonging to Donald A. Raiser Jr. was found by hikers in a remote area of the High Desert on New Year's Day. The recent discovery of Raiser's jawbone, in the area of Apple Valley and Wato roads, was the third body part from the man who disappeared in the northern portion of Apple Valley in the summer of 1998.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phelan Marketplace (Feb '12) Wed Ronnie 21
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
The Cocky Bull: What do you think the real stor... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Dawngun 162
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... Jan 9 Will Dockery 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,154 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC