Man arrested after alleged attemped bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Victorville
San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department deputies responded to the Wells Fargo located in the Desert Sun Plaza off Roy Rodgers Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Authorities arrived and found a man at a teller's window and took him into custody without incident, according to Corporal M. Mason. "The subject approached the teller and said he was robbing the bank," Mason said.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Wed
|Who
|1
|daily press apple valley anthony dj is th...
|Jan 23
|ANTHONY PUROLA
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Weather
|Jan 22
|Jose
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Lyft launching in Victorville
|Jan 18
|Lyft_daniel
|1
|Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12)
|Jan 18
|Alice ware
|2
