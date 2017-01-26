Man arrested after alleged attemped bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Victorville

San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department deputies responded to the Wells Fargo located in the Desert Sun Plaza off Roy Rodgers Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Authorities arrived and found a man at a teller's window and took him into custody without incident, according to Corporal M. Mason. "The subject approached the teller and said he was robbing the bank," Mason said.

