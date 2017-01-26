Man arrested after alleged attemped b...

Man arrested after alleged attemped bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department deputies responded to the Wells Fargo located in the Desert Sun Plaza off Roy Rodgers Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Authorities arrived and found a man at a teller's window and took him into custody without incident, according to Corporal M. Mason. "The subject approached the teller and said he was robbing the bank," Mason said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Wed Who 1
daily press apple valley anthony dj is th... Jan 23 ANTHONY PUROLA 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
Weather Jan 22 Jose 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Jan 21 Thirsty 6
Lyft launching in Victorville Jan 18 Lyft_daniel 1
Sex Offenders Taking Over Adelanto, Hesperia & ... (Feb '12) Jan 18 Alice ware 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 26 at 12:43PM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC