Man accused of setting fire on Apple Valley Fire Protection District...

The man arrested after a fire on Apple Valley Fire Protection District property Monday morning is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday if criminally charged by prosecutors, booking records show. Sammy Duane Snow, 28, was behind bars on suspicion of burglary and arson after authorities arrested him in connection to the blaze that started in a small outbuilding just north of a Chevron gas station at Central Road and Highway 18, awakening firefighters who slept less than 100 feet away at the fire station on Headquarters Drive.

